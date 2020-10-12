Advertisement

Minot State not implementing restrictions for upcoming breaks

Minot State students
Minot State students(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Minot State University said for now they will not implement any travel restrictions for the upcoming holiday breaks.

The next break is scheduled for Nov. 25-27.

While all students are free to return home, international students should still monitor entry restrictions into the U.S.

MSU Student Affairs Vice President Kevin Harmon said the university is following state health department guidelines.

“Thanksgiving will be our next big travel date, and we’ll have hundreds of students return to some place in the upper Midwest or around the country. I do know that we’ll have a few more students staying on campus though rather than traveling,” said Harmon.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, students will not need to quarantine upon their return to Minot.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Turtle Mountain primary elections Tuesday

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Turtle Mountain Band Chippewa primary elections for the chairmanship and districts 1 through 4 are Tuesday, Oct. 13.

News

Community members voice concerns about where the BPS district is heading

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The Bismarck Public School Board heard from parents, teachers, and students Monday.

News

DCB receives grants to help startup farmers

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Entrepreneurial Center for Horticulture at Dakota College at Bottineau has received federal aid to help two specific groups of people break into farming.

VOD Recording

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Emily DeGree

Updated: 29 minutes ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Families, leadership react to COVID outbreak at Somerset Court in Minot

Updated: 30 minutes ago
KMOT Evening Report

Latest News

VOD Recording

Evening weather 10-12-2020

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Vets see uptick in calls about pets experiencing separation anxiety as owners go back to work

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

CARES Act spending clock ticking

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Voters receive absentee ballot envelopes without a ballot inside

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

’Garage Talk’ gives Bismarck dad and daughter quality time together

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

VOD Recording

Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrates culture, perseverance

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local news, weather, and sports.