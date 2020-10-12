Minot State not implementing restrictions for upcoming breaks

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Minot State University said for now they will not implement any travel restrictions for the upcoming holiday breaks.

The next break is scheduled for Nov. 25-27.

While all students are free to return home, international students should still monitor entry restrictions into the U.S.

MSU Student Affairs Vice President Kevin Harmon said the university is following state health department guidelines.

“Thanksgiving will be our next big travel date, and we’ll have hundreds of students return to some place in the upper Midwest or around the country. I do know that we’ll have a few more students staying on campus though rather than traveling,” said Harmon.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, students will not need to quarantine upon their return to Minot.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.