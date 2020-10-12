Advertisement

Minot Public Schools expanding Native American cultural education

By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Last week the Minot City Council voted to recognize the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day.

In honor of the proclamation, Your News Leader took a look at an expanding program in Minot Public Schools aimed at helping Native American students learn more about their culture.

Tawny Trottier Cale has three children enrolled in the Minot Public School district.

They transferred from Moorhead Area Public Schools, where they learned about Native American traditions in class.

Now Cale now said she will help Minot Public Schools strengthen a similar program.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction already mandates that public schools provide education that reinforces Native American Education culture and community, and the federal government pays for that for that education with Title 7 funding.

Leadership with schools in the district said they will expand that education so Indigenous students can learn more about their customs.

“The biggest thing that I wanted to see Minot schools doing more of is more culturally significant events. For example, my children were able to take part in some regalia making,” said Cale.

Cale added that much of what her children learn about Native Americans in school pre-dates the 1900s, and teaching more about Indigenous culture would benefit both native and non-native students.

