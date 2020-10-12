Meet the candidates: District 4 Senate

MINOT, N.D. – In the District 4 Senate race, the incumbent Jordan Kannianen, R-Belden, is up against Lisa Finley-Deville, the Democratic candidate.

Kannianen is the incumbent Republican candidate. He is on the tax committee and his goal is to be at the forefront of setting state tax policy, especially in the oil fields.

He is a master electrician by trade, and said he works to cut unnecessary red tape.

He has served for one term.

“Both my dad and my father-in-law have served in multiple local positions throughout their lives, so I’ve always been just following their example has helped me always be interested in, and staying in, tune with local issues,” said Kannianen.

Finley-DeVille said she wants to improve funding for education and healthcare in the state.

Her focuses are protecting children, and landowner’s rights.

She said she isn’t against oil and gas, but she wants to see more responsibility with flaring and cleanup.

She is an advocate and volunteer with Fort Berthold Protectors of Water and Earth Rights.

“I got tired of people making decisions for us over here that live with oil and gas and who live on the front lines, and who are making decisions on our lives that don’t live here,” said Finley-DeVille.

