Advertisement

Meet the candidates: District 4 Senate

Meet the candidates: District 4 Senate
Meet the candidates: District 4 Senate(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – In the District 4 Senate race, the incumbent Jordan Kannianen, R-Belden, is up against Lisa Finley-Deville, the Democratic candidate.

Kannianen is the incumbent Republican candidate. He is on the tax committee and his goal is to be at the forefront of setting state tax policy, especially in the oil fields.

He is a master electrician by trade, and said he works to cut unnecessary red tape.

He has served for one term.

“Both my dad and my father-in-law have served in multiple local positions throughout their lives, so I’ve always been just following their example has helped me always be interested in, and staying in, tune with local issues,” said Kannianen.

Finley-DeVille said she wants to improve funding for education and healthcare in the state.

Her focuses are protecting children, and landowner’s rights.

She said she isn’t against oil and gas, but she wants to see more responsibility with flaring and cleanup.

She is an advocate and volunteer with Fort Berthold Protectors of Water and Earth Rights.

“I got tired of people making decisions for us over here that live with oil and gas and who live on the front lines, and who are making decisions on our lives that don’t live here,” said Finley-DeVille.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Professional networking

Updated: 1 hours ago
Many Americans have faced financial hardship since the coronavirus pandemic began.

News

Crafting With Michaels

Updated: 1 hours ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to make a fun, “bootiful” wall art piece.

News

Acceptance vs. forgiveness

Updated: 1 hours ago
Our goal for these Mindful Mondays is to help you find and practice different forms of self-care.

News

’Garage Talk’ gives Bismarck dad and daughter quality time together

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
One Bismarck dad and daughter duo have found a way to spend a little time together each week.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Professional networking

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Crafting With Michaels

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Acceptance vs. forgiveness

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota Today

News

Half-naked 26-year-old man arrested for peeping into bathroom window

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck man was arrested early Friday morning for peeping into a bathroom window of a residence on Redstone Drive.

News

Change of plea scheduled in attempted murder case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck man charged with three counts of attempted murder is expected to change his plea Tuesday.

News

Monday: 8.9% daily rate; 5,599 tests, 475 positive, 6 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results