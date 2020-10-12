Meet the candidates: District 4 House part 1

MINOT, N.D. – In the District 4 house race we see two incumbents, and two challengers. We will be featuring one incumbent and challenger pair at a time in this race.

The first incumbent in the District 4 house race is Terry Jones, R-New Town. He said the big challenge will be balancing the budget. He built a water depot when he moved to North Dakota, and is currently working on advancing oil field technology.

He said one of his focuses is making American an option on applications that ask for race.

“Try to make it so the first box you can check is American race, and I present that 80 or 90% of people will gladly check that they are American no matter what their ancestral heritage is, because we came here to be Americans,” said Jones.

Challenging him is Hunter Andes, a Democratic candidate.

He said he wants to see crossarms at all railroad crossings on county roads to help save lives, and that he supports the oil and coal industries in the state. He said he wants to see an increase in funding for infrastructure, and greater investment in the state’s trade schools. He is a student teacher at Minot High School.

