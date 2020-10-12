Advertisement

Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrates culture, perseverance

By Max Grossfeld
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For more than 30 years, our neighbors to the south have rejected Columbus Day.

Instead, South Dakota became the first to celebrate Native American Day on the second Monday in October, adopting the holiday in 1989.

Since that time, more than a dozen states and more than 100 cities around the country have adopted Indigenous Peoples' Day or Native Peoples' Day.

While Indigenous Peoples' Day would usually be accompanied with celebration at United Tribes Technical College, this year’s a lot quieter on campus. Instead, some faculty members are hosting discussions in classes.

“We’ve kind of had to scale back here because of the pandemic, but we’re still recognizing the day,” said Leander McDonald, UTTC president.

McDonald says too many people have a distorted view of Columbus, forgetting the widespread death that followed his arrival.

“He brought a lot of things that didn’t go very well for us. We need to rethink Columbus Day itself and recognize the indigenous viewpoint of what transpired with his coming to these lands,” said McDonald.

Many used this week to demonstrate against Custer Park, including State Representative Ruth Buffalo. They say General George Custer brutalized Native Americans. Buffalo says changing the name would help everyone in the community come together. The Bismarck Park Board voted earlier this year to not change the name.

“It’s important to celebrate cultures outside of our own but really to get to know our neighbors. It’s so important we get to know our neighbors, the first peoples of these lands,” said Buffalo.

McDonald says the fact that indigenous people were here before Columbus puts another dent in his legacy.

“Can you really discover something if people were already there? And if you discover it, can you claim those lands for your own?” said McDonald.

McDonald says the fact Native people are still here to celebrate, is a testament to perseverance.

Some historians believe more than 50 million Native Americans died after Columbus’s voyage, either from violence or disease.

While the state doesn’t recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day, last week, Minot joined Fargo and Grand Forks as major cities in North Dakota to adopt the holiday.

In the District 4 house race we see two incumbents, and two challengers. We will be featuring one incumbent and challenger pair at a time in this race.