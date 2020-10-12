Half-naked 26-year-old man arrested for peeping into bathroom window

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was arrested early Friday morning for peeping into a bathroom window of a residence on Redstone Drive.

Bismarck Police say the resident of the home saw Beau Marion standing on a grill in his underwear looking into the bathroom window.

The homeowner told police her 16-year-old daughter was in the bathroom at the time.

Police located Marion in some bushes when he took off running.

According to the affidavit, when police caught Marion he refused to give them his name or age, stating he would bargain with them if they dropped the felony charge.

Marion is charged with surreptitious intrusion, obstruction of a government function, criminal trespass and fleeing police.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

