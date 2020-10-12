’Garage Talk’ gives Bismarck dad and daughter quality time together

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Families are busy. Family dinners are often trumped by practices, concerts, or work events. Many parents say it’s difficult to find time to spend with their kids.

But one Bismarck dad and daughter duo have found a way to spend a little time together each week.

If you’re looking for 10-year-old Bernie Debertin and her dad, Kyle, there’s a good chance you’ll find them in the garage.

This is where they film new episodes of their Facebook live series, “Garage Talk.”

“Well, it’s in the garage and we’re talking,” explains Bernie.

There’s no agenda for “Garage Talk.”

“It’s kind of just whatever comes out of our mouth,” says Bernie.

Sometimes, the conversation is about school or skating.

“My skating coaches watched it,” says Bernie with pride.

Sometimes, they play games. Twenty questions is a favorite.

No matter the topic, Bernie and her dad love to talk.

“Bernie and I both love performing every so often,” admits Kyle.

Sometimes, it’s a battle for the spotlight.

“Bernie and I start talking on top of each other a lot,” says Kyle. “We often have to pause and figure out who is talking.”

They’ve gained a small following in the few weeks they’ve been hosting “Garage Talk.”

“Some people just know me from Facebook and I’m like, ‘Who are you?’” says Bernie.

But the truth is, they aren’t doing it for fame. Kyle hopes these live videos teach his daughter to be confident and kind.

“Hopefully it can be a life lesson. There are things we can learn at home, whether that’s folding and putting away laundry or being comfortable talking and making small talk or being nice to neighbors,” Kyle says.

It’s also a way to document life’s little moments.

“He’s funny and he makes the videos funny and like I get quality time with my dad,” Bernie says.

Making memories that Bernie and Kyle will always treasure.

Bernie isn’t sure how long she’ll do “Garage Talk” with her dad. She’s got big plans to be a zookeeper and a mom when she grows up and she’s now also considering a job as a talk show host.

For now, “Garage Talk” is just on Kyle’s personal Facebook page, but Bernie is working on convincing her dad to start a “Garage Talk” Facebook page.

