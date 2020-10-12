Advertisement

’Garage Talk’ gives Bismarck dad and daughter quality time together

Garage Talk
Garage Talk(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Families are busy. Family dinners are often trumped by practices, concerts, or work events. Many parents say it’s difficult to find time to spend with their kids.

But one Bismarck dad and daughter duo have found a way to spend a little time together each week.

If you’re looking for 10-year-old Bernie Debertin and her dad, Kyle, there’s a good chance you’ll find them in the garage.

This is where they film new episodes of their Facebook live series, “Garage Talk.”

“Well, it’s in the garage and we’re talking,” explains Bernie.

There’s no agenda for “Garage Talk.”

“It’s kind of just whatever comes out of our mouth,” says Bernie.

Sometimes, the conversation is about school or skating.

“My skating coaches watched it,” says Bernie with pride.

Sometimes, they play games. Twenty questions is a favorite.

No matter the topic, Bernie and her dad love to talk.

“Bernie and I both love performing every so often,” admits Kyle.

Sometimes, it’s a battle for the spotlight.

“Bernie and I start talking on top of each other a lot,” says Kyle. “We often have to pause and figure out who is talking.”

They’ve gained a small following in the few weeks they’ve been hosting “Garage Talk.”

“Some people just know me from Facebook and I’m like, ‘Who are you?’” says Bernie.

But the truth is, they aren’t doing it for fame. Kyle hopes these live videos teach his daughter to be confident and kind.

“Hopefully it can be a life lesson. There are things we can learn at home, whether that’s folding and putting away laundry or being comfortable talking and making small talk or being nice to neighbors,” Kyle says.

It’s also a way to document life’s little moments.

“He’s funny and he makes the videos funny and like I get quality time with my dad,” Bernie says.

Making memories that Bernie and Kyle will always treasure.

Bernie isn’t sure how long she’ll do “Garage Talk” with her dad. She’s got big plans to be a zookeeper and a mom when she grows up and she’s now also considering a job as a talk show host.

For now, “Garage Talk” is just on Kyle’s personal Facebook page, but Bernie is working on convincing her dad to start a “Garage Talk” Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Professional networking

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Many Americans have faced financial hardship since the coronavirus pandemic began.

News

Crafting With Michaels

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to make a fun, “bootiful” wall art piece.

News

Acceptance vs. forgiveness

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Our goal for these Mindful Mondays is to help you find and practice different forms of self-care.

VOD Recording

Professional networking

Updated: 35 minutes ago
North Dakota Today

Latest News

VOD Recording

Crafting With Michaels

Updated: 37 minutes ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Acceptance vs. forgiveness

Updated: 38 minutes ago
North Dakota Today

News

Half-naked 26-year-old man arrested for peeping into bathroom window

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck man was arrested early Friday morning for peeping into a bathroom window of a residence on Redstone Drive.

News

Change of plea scheduled in attempted murder case

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck man charged with three counts of attempted murder is expected to change his plea Tuesday.

News

Monday: 8.9% daily rate; 5,599 tests, 475 positive, 6 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Test Results

News

Stark County sees increase in speeding citations in September

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
In a Stark County City Commission meeting Tuesday, the Sheriff went over calls for service and citation numbers for the month is September.