Families, leadership react to COVID outbreak at Somerset Court in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A long-term care facility in Minot is in the midst of a COVID outbreak. More than 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 between residents and staff were confirmed on the facility’s Facebook page Sunday, along with courses of action being taken.

As of Sunday, there were 58 current active cases among residents, as well as 11 current actives among staff. The facility said Sunday that six residents are in the hospital, and a majority of those who tested positive are showing no or mild symptoms.

Staff at Somerset Court are currently in the process of notifying residents and their families of the outbreak after receiving the results from a testing event last week.

While family members can’t see their loved ones in person, they say they are aware of what’s going on.

“I’ve spoken to them almost every day so they’re very informative and very helpful,” said Janelle Herslip.

Herslip is the daughter of a resident, and says staff have been very open about addressing the questions and concerns of families.

“She’s explained everything they’re doing, and she said the State Health Department’s been there and has been helping them. They have everybody under quarantine they cannot leave their rooms at all. Everybody has masked up and my mom even wears a mask just in case someone comes in,” said Herslip.

According to the Somerset Court Facebook page, employees are currently being screened for COVID-19 symptoms before every shift. Employees providing direct care to residents are also wearing full PPE and working to avoid cross-contamination. The facility has worked with the state to make “surge personnel” available in the event of a staffing shortage. It also said they are looking into the “Families First” Coronavirus Response act to help provide employees with paid leave if needed.

“I just hope that everybody you know is patient because it is a big undertaking for Somerset and they have been absolutely awesome,” said Herslip.

Director of Somerset Court-Minot Dave Caldwell released this statement to Your News Leader:

“We are concentrating our full efforts on attempting to contain the spread of the virus and ensuring the well-being of all our residents, both COVID positive and negative.”

Leadership with Somerset Court said any time there is a positive case in a long-term care facility, they meet with state health officials in what’s called a “Rapid Response Call” on how to handle the situation.

As of now there are three testing events planned every Tuesday at Somerset for the rest of October.

