Days before opening, owner stays optimistic after being burglarized

A Bismarck business owner is staying optimistic after an overnight burglary targeted his new project.
By Julie Martin
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck business owner is staying optimistic after an overnight burglary targeted his new project.

Behind their store, Noodle Zip is setting up outdoor seating to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Overnight, a man broke into the tent, stealing many of the tools that were needed to finish the project.

Owner Marty K Lee has now taken to social media in hopes of finding the suspect or his stolen tools.

Surveillance camera video from inside the tent shows an unidentified man stealing tools around 3:00 a.m. Monday.

“He stole my compressor, my compressor tools and cords and electrical cords that are associated with the compressor,” said Lee.

It comes during a time when Lee was rebuilding his business after sales dropped at the beginning of the pandemic.

“And then this happened, but I think it’ll turn out good, long-term,” said Lee.

Less than 12 hours after the break-in, Lee kept the lights on, continuing to set up his outdoor seating.

“My customers are saying, ‘if you need help, if you need a compressor, we’ll get it to you,’” said Lee.

Lee says they will open as planned Thursday night.

“If I stop now I have nothing left; I’ve been a part of this community, I built every piece of this restaurant by myself, one-by-one, and I have so much love for it and there is no way I’m stopping now,” said Lee.

Soon, Lee will be able to fire up his grill and serve customers in a new way once again.

Lee hopes the man who stole his tools will return them.

He says the outdoor restaurant will be open Thursday through Saturday by reservation only.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

