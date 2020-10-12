Change of plea scheduled in attempted murder case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man charged with three counts of attempted murder is expected to change his plea Tuesday.

Eighteen-year-old Albert Crews is accused of being involved in gang shooting on Burnt Boat Road in April.

Bismarck Police say Crews and codefendant, 24-year-old Mason Schuh, drove alongside of another vehicle and shot at three individuals.

Schuh has a motion hearing scheduled for Wednesday to suppress evidence.

Crews will appear in court for a change of plea Tuesday at 2:30p.m.

