CARES Act spending clock ticking

North Dakota Capitol building
North Dakota Capitol building(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CARES Act gave North Dakota $1.25 billion, along with a deadline. If the money isn’t spent before the end of the year, what’s left goes back to Washington. According to the Office of Management and Budget, more than half of the money hasn’t been spent yet. Lawmakers are concerned that they may lose a significant chunk, and are looking for ways to spend it or save it.

Of the $1.25 billion given to the state, nearly a third of it became economic support for businesses, support for individuals, and health and government functions.

It took lawmakers three months to allocate it all, but it’s not all spent. And what will be left over is what legislators are keeping their eyes on with the looming New Year’s Eve deadline. Agencies are racing to spend their COVID cash, and the state is preparing to make quick adjustments. The clock is ticking, and North Dakota isn’t waiting for Washington to make changes.

“Right now, we know there’s likely no changes coming in guidance from Congress or the federal level until after the election,” Burgum said.

This timeline gives lawmakers a month and a half to move whatever is left over. One option is to reallocate funds; or take away funds from one agency and move them to another.

In recent months, the state already reallocated $70 million to schools and Human Services that was originally granted to the Bank of North Dakota.

“The schools are under a lot of pressure, and so we thought that was more important to reallocate those dollars to our K-12 kids, and so I see that happening again,” House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said.

In past months, debate wasn’t just over how to spend the money, but over the allocation process itself.

Some Democrats, like Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, have voted against CARES Act allocations in protest.

“One of the biggest policy lessons I learned is we make black and white laws for a grey world. And that’s the challenge we’re running into with being forced to spend down $1.25 billion,” Boschee said.

Pollert said there had been plenty of communication about the reallocation process before, and will continue that if the legislature needs to move more. Ranking members agreed an extension to the deadline would give the state much-needed flexibility. But what to spend it on will be the next debate.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

