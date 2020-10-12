Advertisement

Attorney General’s help sought in District 8 House race

(KFYR)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Less than a month until the general election and North Dakota District Eight’s House race is up for debate. After the sudden death of Republican candidate, David Andahl, on Oct. 5, Secretary of State Al Jaeger said his name would stay on the ballot - but now he’s looking for guidance from North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

Jaeger said in a letter dated Oct. 8 that as it’s too late to change the ballot - and some votes have already been cast - he’s looking for Stenehjem’s opinion on the unprecedented matter, asking how to handle votes for Andahl and what would be the process to fill his seat if he were to be elected and his seat declared vacant. North Dakota Century Code states that to fill a vacancy in the legislative assembly, a party’s district committee would choose the replacement or the district may petition for a special election, but doesn’t specify the process if the vacancy happens before the candidate is even elected.

The full text of the letter is below:

