Young BMX racers dress in Halloween costumes for final race of the season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At Fastrax BMX in Bismarck, kids got to enjoy the last race of the season. It’s a tradition to dress up in Halloween costumes. Nine-year-old Damion said the say saw racing on tv and decided to learn a few new tricks.

“I just saw people racing [bikes] and I was like: ‘wait I love to race,’ so I decided to play,” said first time racer, Damion.

Damion said he may want to become a professional BMX rider when he’s older but said he wants to celebrate Halloween first before making any decisions.

