Young BMX racers dress in Halloween costumes for final race of the season
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At Fastrax BMX in Bismarck, kids got to enjoy the last race of the season. It’s a tradition to dress up in Halloween costumes. Nine-year-old Damion said the say saw racing on tv and decided to learn a few new tricks.
“I just saw people racing [bikes] and I was like: ‘wait I love to race,’ so I decided to play,” said first time racer, Damion.
Damion said he may want to become a professional BMX rider when he’s older but said he wants to celebrate Halloween first before making any decisions.
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.