Women’s marches organized in Minot, Bismarck

MINOT, N.D. – Minot and Bismarck will host women’s marches on Saturday, Oct. 17, to oppose quickly filling the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.

The Minot event will be in Oak Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the Bismarck event will be at the state capitol the same time.

The events will include speakers and entertainment.

Both men and women are encouraged to participate.

All who attend are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

