UMary program aims to help students get internships

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many college students are tasked with completing an internship before graduation or to land their first job. The University of Mary is making the process a little more attainable through a program called “Handshake.”

Handshake is an online platform that allows students to build an experience profile. Handshake will allow UMary students to connect directly with employers and more.

Director of Career Services at UMary Kevin Allan says more than 500,000 employers hire students on Handshake.

Students can build profiles and employers can view them by going to app.joinhandshake.com.

