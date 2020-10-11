Advertisement

Turtle Mountain tribe announces polling locations

Turtle Mountain Tribe polling locations
Turtle Mountain Tribe polling locations(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band Chippewa primary elections are set to start this coming Tuesday, Oct. 13. In-person voters should expect to follow tribal mandates for COVID-19 including a mask requirement for all polling stations.

According to the Tribal records Facebook page, District 1 voting will be held at the new wrestling facility.

District 2 will be held at KC Hall.

District 3 voting will take place at Fiddlers Hall

District 4 voting will be held at the Log house.

All voting will take place between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The Turtle Mountain Election board will offer in-person voting and drive-up options for each polling site.

