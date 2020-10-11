Advertisement

Sunday: 8.5% daily rate; 7,870 tests, 640 positive, 3 deaths

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 373 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths in the state. In total, 256 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 373 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths in the state. In total, 256 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.(KVLY)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 8.5%* Sunday. There are 144 currently hospitalized (+4 change). Out of 7,870 tests, 640 were positive. There were 3 new deaths (339 total). 4,426 active cases.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,870 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

712,136 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

640 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

27,265 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.51% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,426 Total Active Cases

+257 Individuals from yesterday

377 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (295 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

22,500 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

144 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+4 - Individuals from yesterday

3 – New Deaths*** (339 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 100s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Kidder County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 5
  • Benson County – 8
  • Bottineau County – 6
  • Bowman County – 1
  • Burke County - 2
  • Burleigh County - 134
  • Cass County – 145
  • Cavalier County - 2
  • Dickey County – 8
  • Dunn County – 2
  • Eddy County – 4
  • Emmons County - 6
  • Foster County - 3
  • Grand Forks County – 32
  • Grant County – 3
  • Hettinger County – 1
  • Kidder County – 1
  • LaMoure County – 7
  • Logan County – 2
  • McHenry County - 2
  • McIntosh County - 5
  • McKenzie County - 7
  • McLean County - 8
  • Mercer County - 12
  • Morton County – 38
  • Mountrail County – 6
  • Nelson County - 3
  • Oliver County – 4
  • Pembina County – 3
  • Pierce County - 2
  • Ramsey County – 12
  • Ransom County – 2
  • Renville County - 2
  • Richland County - 8
  • Rolette County – 3
  • Sargent County – 1
  • Sheridan County - 1
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 5
  • Stutsman County – 8
  • Towner County – 3
  • Traill County - 4
  • Walsh County - 3
  • Ward County – 92
  • Wells County - 1
  • Williams County – 32

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Evening weather 10-10-2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

News

Last drive-in Cinema in Mandan for the season

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The Mandan Progress Organization held its last drive-in cinema of the season.

News

’Do Not Run’ doughnut race in Bismarck

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Not everything is a race, and this was true at the Bismarck Event Center Saturday evening.

News

Bismarck Public Schools Foundation looking ahead to winter with Kids’ Kicks donation drive

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The Bismarck Public Schools foundation was at the Kirkwood Mall, encouraging shoppers to donate boots, coats and gloves for students in need.

Latest News

VOD Recording

North Dakota’s youngest COVID victim remembered

Updated: 15 hours ago
KMOT Night Report

News

President Trump signs Savanna’s Act into law

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank, Jody Kerzman and Joe Skurzewski
This bill directs the Department of Justice to review, revise, and develop law enforcement and justice protocols to address missing or murdered Native Americans.

News

Planning for the vaccine

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Health leaders are hoping the expedited timeline will help launch its use when it is public.

News

Hunting safety tips

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mike Anderson
North Dakota Outdoors Mike Anderson reminds us of some simple hunting safety tips to follow.

News

2020 State Tennis Results

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Greg Beesley
2020 State Tennis Results

News

WDA Cross County Championship Results

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Greg Beesley
WDA Cross County Championship Results