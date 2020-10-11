Political messages in North Dakota soybean field go viral

SHEYENNE, N.D. - A Sheyenne, North Dakota farmer’s message in his soybean fields has gone viral.

Cattle rancher and grain farmer Peter Larson wrote two messages in his harvested soybean field: one in support of Dr. Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig for Governor and Lt. Governor, and one in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice President.

He kept them a secret for a few days until the weather cooperated and he could fly over and surprise wife, Patti. He sent pictures from the flyover to his daughters, Joanna and Sandra. Sandra Tweeted a couple of the pictures. They gained a lot of attention locally, but when she posted one as a reply to a Biden post has gone viral. It has been retweeted 18K times, liked 128K times, and seen by over 2.3M Twitter users as of Sunday morning.

Larson used a 9300 John Deere tractor, a 30-foot sunflower disc and followed combine and sprayer tracks to create the messages.

The fields are adjacent to each other and under the regional jet path for the Devils Lake to Jamestown to Denver route.

Larson says he is a lifelong democrat, but this is his first time sharing his political views in his fields. He said he wanted to show support to candidates and encourage people to get out and vote.

