Last drive-in Cinema in Mandan for the season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An American staple was back in Mandan Saturday evening. Dozens of cars packed into the Raging Rivers parking lot for a drive-in movie. The outdoor cinema started in August as a way to bring the community together.

“It’s not only nostalgic but it takes advantage of new technologies. It’s a great way to bond with family, I mean, people have a lot of fun, they’re tailgating,” said Mandan Progress Organization executive director, Dot Frank.

This was the last drive-in cinema for the season but the Mandan Progress Organization plans to continue with new tradition next Summer with or without a pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.