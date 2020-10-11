Advertisement

Last drive-in Cinema in Mandan for the season

Drive-in movie
Drive-in movie(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An American staple was back in Mandan Saturday evening. Dozens of cars packed into the Raging Rivers parking lot for a drive-in movie. The outdoor cinema started in August as a way to bring the community together.

“It’s not only nostalgic but it takes advantage of new technologies. It’s a great way to bond with family, I mean, people have a lot of fun, they’re tailgating,” said Mandan Progress Organization executive director, Dot Frank.

This was the last drive-in cinema for the season but the Mandan Progress Organization plans to continue with new tradition next Summer with or without a pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’Do Not Run’ doughnut race in Bismarck

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Not everything is a race, and this was true at the Bismarck Event Center Saturday evening.

News

Bismarck Public Schools Foundation looking ahead to winter with Kids’ Kicks donation drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The Bismarck Public Schools foundation was at the Kirkwood Mall, encouraging shoppers to donate boots, coats and gloves for students in need.

VOD Recording

North Dakota’s youngest COVID victim remembered

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Night Report

News

President Trump signs Savanna’s Act into law

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
This bill directs the Department of Justice to review, revise, and develop law enforcement and justice protocols to address missing or murdered Native Americans.

Latest News

News

Planning for the vaccine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Health leaders are hoping the expedited timeline will help launch its use when it is public.

News

Hunting safety tips

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Anderson
North Dakota Outdoors Mike Anderson reminds us of some simple hunting safety tips to follow.

News

2020 State Tennis Results

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Greg Beesley
2020 State Tennis Results

News

WDA Cross County Championship Results

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Greg Beesley
WDA Cross County Championship Results

News

Fargo based group wants long term care facilities to allow visitation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Organizers said they are working to get legislators' attention about mental health in care facilities, and may hold another walk in the near future.

News

Emphasis on flu shots this year in Minot

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Walk-in sites for adult flu shots are the FirstCare Walk-In Clinic at Health Center.