Hostfest Schoolfest made available online

Hostfest Schoolfest(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Even though the Hostfest was canceled, parents and teachers can still teach their kids about Scandinavian culture.

Resources from how to bake Swedish cookies to Norwegian dancing and games were produced for Minot Public Schools.

They feature educational materials from more than 20 artists from across the United States.

They are available to anyone online at https://hostfest.com/

Next year’s festival is scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2021.

