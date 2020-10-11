Dozens displaced in Fargo apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: All of the people living in the 24 units of an apartment building in Fargo that caught fire Sunday morning have now been displaced.

At 2:44 a.m. Sunday morning, Fargo Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment building at 910 33rd Ave N for a report of a structure fire.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire conditions. Officials say the fire had already breached the attic space and was burning through the roof. The fire grew rapidly due to winds gusting over 30 mph eventually consuming the roof of the building. The fire grew to three alarms.

During the fire, part of the stairwell ceiling collapsed on one of the interior search crews. One firefighter received minor injuries but was able to continue assisting in the search.

Crews were able to ensure all residents were out of the apartment building.

Officials say all residents of the 24 unit apartment building have been displaced. The Red Cross was on scene and assisting the residents with temporary housing.

Fargo Fire says several pets were rescued by firefighters. Unfortunately, several were also lost to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate is not yet available.

