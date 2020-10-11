Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak expands at Somerset Court in Minot

The positive residents were hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.
The positive residents were hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - As of Sunday, Somerset Court in Minot has 58 residents that are active COVID-19 cases, and 11 active staff, according to a post on the facility’s Facebook page.

The longterm care facility indicates that as of Sunday, most of the residents who tested positive are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. They said six residents are currently hospitalized and positive staff are furloughed at this time.

The facility will be holding testing operations each the next three Tuesdays.

Your News Leader will have more information as it becomes available.

Here is the full letter from the facility’s page:

Oct. 11, 2020

Dear Somerset residents:

We are saddened beyond belief to announce to you that we have a total of 58 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 11 current staff members and one staff member who was contagious on their last day here. We cannot name specific staff members and residents, but staff members have been notified along with all families of residents where applicable.

The next few weeks will be an immeasurable challenge for us. We and our employees are worried about our own families as well, but we will strive to do everything we can to provide services to you in as timely and orderly a fashion as possible.

We will be using advanced safety precautions in an attempt to avoid any additional infections. Testing events will be conducted on each of the coming three Tuesdays, Oct. 13, 20 and 27.

At this time, the vast majority of residents who tested positive have either no symptoms or mild symptoms. Six residents are in the hospital. All current positive staff members have been furloughed at this time.

We beg for your patience and understanding as we strive to meet your needs as best we can in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Young BMX racers dress in Halloween costumes for final race of the season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
It’s a tradition to dress up in Halloween costumes.

News

Bismarck youth football league clean up Dakota Zoo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
This is the 14th year the team has helped clean the zoo.

News

UMary program aims to help students get internships

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Students can build profiles and employers can view them by going to app.joinhandshake.com.

News

Annual Recovery Reinvented event moves online this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The free livestream event will take place on October 28.

Latest News

News

Women’s marches organized in Minot, Bismarck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The events will include speakers and entertainment.

News

Turtle Mountain tribe announces polling locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Turtle Mountain Election board will offer in-person voting and drive-up options for each polling site.

News

Hostfest Schoolfest made available online

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Next year’s festival is scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2021.

News

Dozens displaced in Fargo apartment fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Valley News Live
At 2:44 a.m. Sunday morning, Fargo Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment building at 910 33rd Ave N for a report of a structure fire.

News

Political messages in North Dakota soybean field go viral

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Larson used a 9300 John Deere tractor, a 30-foot sunflower disc and followed combine and sprayer tracks to create the messages.

News

Harvest Hotline headquartered at family farm

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Harvest time is often a race against the clock and the weather.