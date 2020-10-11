COVID-19 outbreak expands at Somerset Court in Minot

MINOT, N.D. - As of Sunday, Somerset Court in Minot has 58 residents that are active COVID-19 cases, and 11 active staff, according to a post on the facility’s Facebook page.

The longterm care facility indicates that as of Sunday, most of the residents who tested positive are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. They said six residents are currently hospitalized and positive staff are furloughed at this time.

The facility will be holding testing operations each the next three Tuesdays.

Here is the full letter from the facility’s page:

Oct. 11, 2020

Dear Somerset residents:

We are saddened beyond belief to announce to you that we have a total of 58 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 11 current staff members and one staff member who was contagious on their last day here. We cannot name specific staff members and residents, but staff members have been notified along with all families of residents where applicable.

The next few weeks will be an immeasurable challenge for us. We and our employees are worried about our own families as well, but we will strive to do everything we can to provide services to you in as timely and orderly a fashion as possible.

We will be using advanced safety precautions in an attempt to avoid any additional infections. Testing events will be conducted on each of the coming three Tuesdays, Oct. 13, 20 and 27.

At this time, the vast majority of residents who tested positive have either no symptoms or mild symptoms. Six residents are in the hospital. All current positive staff members have been furloughed at this time.

We beg for your patience and understanding as we strive to meet your needs as best we can in the coming weeks.

