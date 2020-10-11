Advertisement

Bismarck youth football league clean up Dakota Zoo

Fall clean up at Dakota Zoo
Fall clean up at Dakota Zoo(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 11, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another season coming to a close is the Bismarck Youth football League. The Bengals spent Saturday afternoon raking leaves at the Dakota Zoo. Coaches said the clean up teaches players about hard work and community.

“I just like helping the community, being with my teammates especially when we can just talk and not have our helmets on and see their faces,” said Bismarck Bengals linebacker, Gavin Meidinger.

Coaches said it’s also a good way to start the playoff season. This is the 14th year the team has helped clean the zoo.

