Bismarck Public Schools Foundation looking ahead to winter with Kids’ Kicks donation drive

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winter is coming, and that means cold and snowy weather.

It is important kids are dressed for the cold winter weather when they head to school: warm coats, snow pants, boots, hats, and gloves.

But according to a 2018 income and poverty report, one in five children may not have the luxury of owning proper winter clothing.

The Bismarck Public Schools foundation was at the Kirkwood Mall, encouraging shoppers to donate boots, coats and gloves for students in need.

“There’s lot of extra needs and so we wanted to put that focus on [donations] so that we can make sure to meet those needs when [students] are out there at recess,” said BPS foundation development director, Stacey Lang.

Lang and her team are hoping to collect about 500 items for this winter season. Donation drop off continues at the Hughes Building next Tuesday. For more information go to BPS foundation

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.