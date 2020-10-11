Advertisement

Annual Recovery Reinvented event moves online this year

Courtesy: Flint Group
Courtesy: Flint Group(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The annual Recovery Reinvented event with First Lady Kathryn Burgum will be hosted online this year due to COVID-19.

This year’s event will be headlined by media personality and addiction specialist Drew Pinsky and author David Sheff.

The event will be delivered through an interactive online experience and will focus on reinventing recovery by eliminating the stigma of addiction, supporting innovation in virtual recovery support services, addiction and adverse childhood experiences and much more.

“This is the perfect opportunity for and the right opportunity for Recovery Reinvented to really bring the services and information to people where they are and so we’re just really grateful for the opportunity to do that,” said First Lady Burgum.

The free livestream event will take place on October 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and those looking to reserve a spot can do so at: https://recoveryreinvented.com/

