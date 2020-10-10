Advertisement

WDA Cross County Championship Results

WDA Cross County
WDA Cross County(KFYR-TV)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck High Senior Sean Korsmo and Jamestown Senior Meghan Ford both continued their great seasons claiming the WDA individual titles in Cross Country. Korsmo won the boys' 5k race in a time of 15:26.85.

Ford Claimed the girls' induvial title in a time of 17:40.15 for five thousand meters.  In the team competition the two top rated teams in the State in the Century Boys and Williston Girls both claimed the team titles. Century won the Boys' title with 46 points followed by Bismarck with 76.

The Williston girls won the team title with 59 points edging out the Bismarck girls by a point. Both Korsmo and Ford were named the Senior Athletes of the year. Whereas Century’s Brad Lies was the boys' Coach of the year and Williston’s Chase Gregory was the girls' Coach of the year.

