Saturday: 7.2% daily rate; 8,693 tests, 593 positive, 15 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 7.2%* Saturday. There are 140 currently hospitalized (+8 change) with 11.3% of ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 8,693 tests, 593 were positive. There were 15 new deaths (336 total). 4,169 active cases.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,693 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

704,274 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

593 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

26,628 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

7.24% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,169 Total Active Cases

+205 Individuals from yesterday

368 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (284 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

22,123 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

140 – Currently Hospitalized

+8 - Individuals from yesterday

15 – New Deaths*** (336 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

· Woman in her 80s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 100s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 80s from Hettinger County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 80s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 70s from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.

· Woman in her 100s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

· Man in his 80s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 8

· Barnes County – 2

· Benson County – 3

· Bottineau County – 11

· Bowman County – 8

· Burleigh County - 55

· Cass County – 109

· Cavalier County - 1

· Dickey County – 2

· Divide County - 2

· Dunn County – 4

· Eddy County – 12

· Emmons County - 5

· Foster County - 1

· Golden Valley County - 5

· Grand Forks County – 48

· Grant County – 3

· Hettinger County – 1

· Kidder County – 2

· LaMoure County - 2

· McIntosh County - 4

· McKenzie County - 21

· McLean County - 14

· Mercer County - 26

· Morton County – 26

· Mountrail County – 10

· Nelson County - 1

· Oliver County – 2

· Pembina County - 1

· Ramsey County – 6

· Ransom County – 7

· Richland County - 5

· Rolette County – 9

· Sargent County - 2

· Sioux County - 6

· Stark County – 15

· Stutsman County – 15

· Towner County – 6

· Traill County - 7

· Walsh County - 3

· Ward County – 38

· Wells County - 2

· Williams County – 83

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 6.8%.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.