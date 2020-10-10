Planning for the vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While health officials don’t know when a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready, the North Dakota Department of Health is making plans for it to be available in limited quantities before the end of the year. However, it won’t be widely produced until next year.

While it may be limited, the vaccine will only be used for emergency use.

But health leaders are hoping the expedited timeline will help launch its use when it is public.

“The biggest thing is that the vaccine is being manufactured and produced at the same time as clinical trials. So when it is approved for use, it will be readily available for distribution. Where normally the vaccine isn’t manufactured until after the clinical trial is complete,” said Molly Howell of the State Health Immunization Program.

In the meantime, the state is continuing to ramp up testing capacity in the state lab. In Burleigh and Morton county, tests per day has increased by nearly 20% over the past two months.

