Minot’s Hocking among this year’s Firefighter Hall of Fame inductees

MINOT, N.D. – This weekend, the North Dakota Firefighter’s Museum will be recognizing inductees for 2019 and 2020 to the Firefighters Hall of Fame.

Those recognized have shown outstanding contributions and leadership of the fire departments within the state.

The inductees are from all over North Dakota, one being from right here in the Magic City.

John Hocking has been an active Firefighter since 1974 and retired in 2017.

During his time at the department, he served as Fire Inspector, Captain, and Battalion Chief.

Last year, the event was canceled due to a storm, however this year, John will be honored.

“To get selected to something like this, out of the total number of firefighters statewide, is a genuine honor,” said Hocking.

The other fire fighters recognized besides Hocking will be Terry Hartman from Regent, Oliver Repnow from Underwood, and Jay Wolsky from Carrington.

The public is invited to the hall of fame induction and banquet, which will be on Oct. 10 starting at 4:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Garrison City Auditorium.

For more information about tickets head over to ndfm@restel.com

