BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s hunting season in North Dakota and in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors Mike Anderson reminds us of some simple hunting safety tips to follow.

Before you head out to your favorite hunting spots this fall, there are some things to remember.

“We just urge hunters whether it’s your first year out in the field or your 25th year out in the field that you just take a few moments before you head out to think about firearm safety, landowner relations, all of the things that a good responsible hunter does out in the field and make sure you’re aware of those situations before they arise in the field," said NDGF hunter education coordinator, Brian Schaffer.

When waterfowl hunting, keep these safety tips in mind.

“A lot of the things we’ve seen nationally, a little uptick in is accidents in layout blinds. For some reason, we have people who think that they need to tuck the firearm in down along their leg within the within the layout blind. That muzzle needs to be pointed outside of the layout blind. And then another situation we often see is when people go out, or dogs go out to retrieve birds in front of waterfowl hunters that we make sure we keep those muzzles pointed in a safe direction," said Schaffer.

And remember at this this time of year water temperatures are dropping.

“Just because there’s not ice on a body of water, whether we’re waterfowl hunting, using canoes or small duck boats, be aware that cold water is very dangerous," said Schaffer.

When you’re hunting in a group, there are more important things than flushing birds.

“Make sure you maintain that line and make sure everyone is maintaining positive muzzle control throughout. It’s really easy, some people walk a little bit faster, the terrain might be a little bit different, but just be constantly aware of your surroundings and where other hunters are, where the dogs are. And blaze orange always helps when you’re out with that situation," said Schaffer.

Accidents happen, but there are ways to prevent them.

“So if you’re going to be crossing a fence or climbing up in your tree stand, make sure that firearm is unloaded, actions open and the safety is engaged," said Schaffer.

This is the number one safety tip to follow.

“It doesn’t matter if we are transporting firearms, storing firearms or actively using them out in the field or at the range, the number one priority should always make sure that muzzle is pointed in a safe direction," said Schaffer.

Hunting is a great way to spend time with family and friends, but always keep safety first.

