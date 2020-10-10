Human trafficking protest held in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A group of people from Williston, Minot, and even as far as Idaho rallied together in a peaceful protest against human trafficking and domestic violence Saturday in Williston. The group has experienced exponential growth, and its members say creating awareness is just the beginning of what they want to do for the area.

Saturday was the group’s second rally, and it’s grown rapidly from 3 to more than 100 members in 2 months. The group, which doesn’t have a name yet, does these protests to gain traction.

“That’s allowing us to connect with people like Youth Works, and the Crisis Shelter, and the Casa Housing Program, and ultimately what we want to do is not only start the Chapter here, but we want to be able to provide resources like Casa or different programs that will help victims,” said Group Co-Founder Blair Engberg.

The North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force says since 2015, they’ve served 327 trafficked adults and 107 minors. The focus of this rally was bringing awareness to youth who are sold for trafficking.

“I decided to join in because we have five beautiful daughters, and I want to bring the awareness to them, as well as other people in the community,” said New Group Member Robin Kinstler.

The group’s next step is creating a charter or coalition, and then working with other organizations to bring safe housing for victims to the area.

You can find the group on Facebook at Williston Rise Up.

