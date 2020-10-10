From blue to red: how North Dakota government power changed hands

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Republicans hold an overwhelming majority in the state’s House and Senate. But, it hasn’t always been this way. Democrats dominated state politics in the past.

In 1992, the executive branch, state senate and the entire congressional delegation were controlled by Democrats. That same year, Republican Ed Schaffer was sworn in as governor. His election marked the beginning of a shift in power to the right.

Governor Ed Schafer started a republican revolution in the power structure of North Dakota politics in 1992.

“We campaigned on a new way to operate state government. We campaigned on a new direction for the state of North Dakota,” said former Governor Ed Schafer.

Schafer’s campaign motto was “Ed Schafer means business."

Schafer was a businessman who promised to bring his business sense and experience to state government, after North Dakota’s economy had been devastated by a drought and a drop in oil prices. Congressman Earl Pomeroy was elected the same year as Schafer to represent North Dakota as the state’s lone member of the House.

He worked together with fellow Senate democrats Byron Dorgan and Kent Conrad to pass legislation that benefited the state.

“You had two out of the hundred in the senate. One out of 435 in the house, but we’d run a play. We’d run it together. Very few states coordinated as well as we did. Without any question, that contributed to our success, I think, well above our numbers in Congress,” said former Democratic Representative Earl Pomeroy.

A shift in North Dakota’s politics from blue to red accelerated when Pomeroy voted for the Affordable Care Act of 2010.

“It was a very controversial bill at the time it was voted on,” said Pomeroy.

“We needed to do something. And we did something. I’m very proud that this law is still there and available to help people,” he said.

After Obamacare became law, Pomeroy lost a close election to Republican Rick Berg. Two years later, Senator Byron Dorgan chose not to seek re-election and Governor John Hoeven replaced him as the Republican revolution continued to gain momentum.

Today, republicans control all state offices in North Dakota and the state’s entire congressional delegation. Pomeroy says reversing that trend would be beneficial to the state.

“Let’s take a state with two healthy parties. You got democrats on the left. You got republicans on the right. They’re competing for the middle. And I think, when you have a healthy political system, you’ve got people coming to the middle to solve their problems,” Pomeroy said.

Right now, it doesn’t appear the state Republican Party is in jeopardy of losing its dominance in the state. But as with Governor Schafer, it just takes one race for a turnaround to start. A Democratic presidential candidate has not carried the state since Lyndon Johnson won the popular vote in North Dakota in 1964.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.