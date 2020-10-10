Fargo based group wants long term care facilities to allow visitation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When the pandemic hit, long term care facilities were among the first to restrict access to visitors. Now, a Fargo-based group want families to be allowed to see their loved ones again.

A group met outside the North Dakota State Library this afternoon to show they haven’t forgotten about family members at long-term care facilities. Some said time is running out for long term care residents.

“And everybody keeps telling us: ‘be patient.’ My dad is 86 years old, I don’t have that luxury of being patient. He’s going to be gone before we figure this out,” said Reuniting Families Task Force member, Lori Schlosser.

Organizers said they are working to get legislators' attention about mental health in care facilities, and may hold another walk in the near future.

