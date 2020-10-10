Emphasis on flu shots this year in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – It’s that time of year, flu shot season. Trinity Health is offering a large number of clinics to make getting your vaccine as easy as possible.

Walk-in sites for adult flu shots are the FirstCare Walk-In Clinic at Health Center.

There is also a site at Trinity Health South Ridge and Health Center – Town & Country.

Pediatric flu shots will be on 3rd Floor of Health Center – Medical Arts.

This comes as Trinity Health held a press conference Friday, reminding citizens about masking up and being prepared for the flu season.

“Your flu vaccine is more important this year than ever before. We’ve already started vaccinating our employees. I know that we already opened up flu clinics, flu vaccine clinics for the public,” said Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan.

You can find more information on the Trinity Health website: https://www.trinityhealth.org/

