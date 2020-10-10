Advertisement

Century wins 2020 State Soccer Title

Century soccer
Century soccer(KFYR-TV)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century Boys' Soccer team is the NDHSAA 2020 State Champions. The Patriots would win a 3-2 game over the defending champs from a season ago the Bismarck Demons.

Both teams were tied at two goals apiece with under ten minutes to play when Century’s Chance Bowlinger scored what would be the game winning goal for the Patriots. In the third-place game West Fargo beat West Fargo Sheyenne 3-0.

