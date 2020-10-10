Bridge collapses near Velva; Minot man injured

VELVA, N.D. (KFYR) - The Highway Patrol said 41-year-old Kris Walcker was pulling a large plow with a John Deere tractor that exceeded the weight limit on the crossing over the Mouse River. The bridge collapse happened about 7 miles northwest of Velva Friday evening.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said he was driving a John Deere tractor that exceeded the weight limit on the crossing over the Mouse River.

The driver is being treated at Trinity Hospital in Minot, and the bridge is out of service.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.