2020 State Tennis Results

Legacy Senior Corby Svihovec(KFYR-TV)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legacy Senior Corby Svihovec was named the 2020 Outstanding Senior Athlete of the year after a runner up finish this season. Below are the results for the Singles and Doubles tournament held in Grand Forks. As well as the All-State team.

Singles Tournament Results

CHAMPIONSHIP: Logan Sandberg, GF Central def Corby Svihovec, Legacy, 7-5, 6-2

3RD PLACE: Finnian O’Donnell, Shanley def Blake Triebold, Valley City, 6-3, 6-1

5TH PLACE: Ryder McDonald, GF Central def Espen Schneider, Red River, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

Doubles Tournament Results

CHAMPIONSHIP: B. Panzer/E. Panzer - GF Central def R. Muizelaar/K. Johnson - Red River , 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

3RD PLACE: J. Moylan/N. Mathern - Legacy def S. Murphy/J. Weis - Red River, 7-6(0), 6-4

5TH PLACE: C. Spicer/C.Wilber - GF Central def J. Wanzek/X. Hasbargen - Davies, 6-4, 6-1

All-State Team

Nick Mathern, Legacy

Jay Moylan, Legacy

Corby Svihovec, Legacy

Kareen Kamel, Fargo Davies

Ryder McDonald, Grand Forks Central

Braden Panzer, Grand Forks Central

Evan Panzer, Grand Forks Central

Logan Sandberg, Grand Forks Central

Chase Spicer, Grand Forks Central

Cole Wilber, Grand Forks Central

Karsen Johnson, Grand Forks Red River

Ryan Muizelaar, Grand Forks Red River

Sam Murphy, Grand Forks Red River

Jett Weis, Grand Forks Red River

Finnian O’Donnell, Shanley/Oak Grove

Blake Triebold, Valley City

Coach of the Year: Max Weisser, Grand Forks Central

