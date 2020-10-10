2020 State Tennis Results
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legacy Senior Corby Svihovec was named the 2020 Outstanding Senior Athlete of the year after a runner up finish this season. Below are the results for the Singles and Doubles tournament held in Grand Forks. As well as the All-State team.
Singles Tournament Results
CHAMPIONSHIP: Logan Sandberg, GF Central def Corby Svihovec, Legacy, 7-5, 6-2
3RD PLACE: Finnian O’Donnell, Shanley def Blake Triebold, Valley City, 6-3, 6-1
5TH PLACE: Ryder McDonald, GF Central def Espen Schneider, Red River, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4
Doubles Tournament Results
CHAMPIONSHIP: B. Panzer/E. Panzer - GF Central def R. Muizelaar/K. Johnson - Red River , 6-2, 4-6, 6-3
3RD PLACE: J. Moylan/N. Mathern - Legacy def S. Murphy/J. Weis - Red River, 7-6(0), 6-4
5TH PLACE: C. Spicer/C.Wilber - GF Central def J. Wanzek/X. Hasbargen - Davies, 6-4, 6-1
All-State Team
Nick Mathern, Legacy
Jay Moylan, Legacy
Corby Svihovec, Legacy
Kareen Kamel, Fargo Davies
Ryder McDonald, Grand Forks Central
Braden Panzer, Grand Forks Central
Evan Panzer, Grand Forks Central
Logan Sandberg, Grand Forks Central
Chase Spicer, Grand Forks Central
Cole Wilber, Grand Forks Central
Karsen Johnson, Grand Forks Red River
Ryan Muizelaar, Grand Forks Red River
Sam Murphy, Grand Forks Red River
Jett Weis, Grand Forks Red River
Finnian O’Donnell, Shanley/Oak Grove
Blake Triebold, Valley City
Coach of the Year: Max Weisser, Grand Forks Central
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.