Advertisement

Williston holds its first drive-thru flu shot clinic

Healthcare workers and nursing students administered 60 vaccines within 3 hours of the clinic opening Friday
Healthcare workers and nursing students administered 60 vaccines within 3 hours of the clinic opening Friday(KFYR)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses in Williston are administering flu shots in a different way this year to prepare for mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The town’s first public drive-thru influenza shot clinic was held at the Williston State College campus Friday.

Healthcare workers and nursing students administered 60 vaccines within three hours of the clinic opening Friday.

Anyone 9 years of age and older can participate in the drive-thru flu shot clinics, which workers say they are quickly adjusting to.

“It takes more people, but it’s a very efficient way to do the flu vaccines, and it helps protect everybody. This year, we need to practice and get proficient at our drive-thru clinics, getting ready for COVID vaccines,” said UMDHU Clinic Manager & Nurse Kathy Stenson.

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit is already out of their high-dose vaccines until next Friday. They ordered more flu shots than usual this year, expecting a higher demand.

“With the coronavirus, just anticipating that people are going to be a little more aware that, you know, you certainly want to keep healthy during this time,” added Kathy Stenson.

The clinics will be held every Friday through October, and a couple weeks in November as long as they don’t run out of vaccines.

The World Health Organization says that extra precautions taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will likely reduce the transmission of the influenza virus. It reports that the spread of the flu remains lower than usual world-wide.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Addressing the health shortage

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The ongoing news of struggling hospitals has been mostly anecdotal.

News

Trinity Health leadership addresses local COVID-19 spike

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Leaders at Trinity Health came together Friday to address community concerns regarding the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

News

Meet the candidates: Rolette County Commissioners part 2

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
We are finishing up introducing candidates running for Rolette County Commissioner.

News

Speaker Pelosi introduces constitutional changes on deciding whether a President is fit for his duties

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is pushing for a bill that could more easily strip a sitting president of their executive duties.

News

Indian Police Academy opens in North Dakota

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
A new, and much needed, police academy is opening in Camp Grafton,

Latest News

News

Bismarck man arrested for threating neighbors with knives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
Bismarck police say Dawt Cung was holding multiple knives when they arrived at the apartment complex at 2 a.m. on Friday.

News

Cybersecurity Tips & Outreach Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve been seeing a lot of ads or public service announcements warning people about protecting their on-line properties.

News

How To Finish the Room

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gail Simmons from I. Keating Furniture World shows us how to finish a room utilizing pillows, accessories, and other décor.

News

National Chess Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
It’s a game that Wayne knows little about, but is willing to learn and many people do play it.

News

NDTKids RedDoor 10/09/2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Outside of walking and talking, one of the first big steps in a child’s life is when they learn how to play.