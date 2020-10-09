Williston holds its first drive-thru flu shot clinic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses in Williston are administering flu shots in a different way this year to prepare for mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The town’s first public drive-thru influenza shot clinic was held at the Williston State College campus Friday.

Healthcare workers and nursing students administered 60 vaccines within three hours of the clinic opening Friday.

Anyone 9 years of age and older can participate in the drive-thru flu shot clinics, which workers say they are quickly adjusting to.

“It takes more people, but it’s a very efficient way to do the flu vaccines, and it helps protect everybody. This year, we need to practice and get proficient at our drive-thru clinics, getting ready for COVID vaccines,” said UMDHU Clinic Manager & Nurse Kathy Stenson.

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit is already out of their high-dose vaccines until next Friday. They ordered more flu shots than usual this year, expecting a higher demand.

“With the coronavirus, just anticipating that people are going to be a little more aware that, you know, you certainly want to keep healthy during this time,” added Kathy Stenson.

The clinics will be held every Friday through October, and a couple weeks in November as long as they don’t run out of vaccines.

The World Health Organization says that extra precautions taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will likely reduce the transmission of the influenza virus. It reports that the spread of the flu remains lower than usual world-wide.

