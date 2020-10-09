West Dunn firefighter injured during Thursday field fire
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the West Dunn Fire Chief a firefighter was injured while battling a field fire Thursday morning.
Chief Ryan Hauck, says the firefighter was struck by a burned out falling tree and was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.
Hauck said they responded to the fire southwest of Manning around 10:15 a.m.
He said the fire burned approximately 60 acres of field and trees.
The cause of the fire in unknown at this time.
