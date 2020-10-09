Warrant issued for woman accused hitting pedestrian and killing her

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A warrant was issued on Friday for an 85-year-old woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and killing her near the Staybridge Suites in June.

Bismarck police say Bertha Harper hit 32-year-old Amber Rebel on June 3 near Gateway Avenue.

Harper told police she did not see Rebel and did not know she had run anyone over.

Police say they were able to identify Harper and her vehicle through surveillance video at surrounding businesses.

While searching Harper’s car, police say there found blue jean fibers imbedded into the side wall of the passenger front tire.

Rebel died days after the accident from her injuries.

Harper is wanted for negligent homicide and duty to give information and aid.

