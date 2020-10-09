Trinity Health leadership addresses local COVID-19 spike

MINOT, N.D. – Leaders at Trinity Health came together Friday to address community concerns regarding the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

While concerns of bed space for COVID-19 patients in health facilities are popping up in larger cities throughout the health leaders said that for the most part, Trinity has been able to keep up with demand.

Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan said they have been able to provide room for those who have needed to be hospitalized.

“Capacity, before it changes ebbs and flows, so far has been keeping up with the demand,” said Schwan.

According to Schwan, 151 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to Trinity Hospital since March.

Of that number he said that 53 percent of those overall cases have been admitted in the last six weeks.

He also said they are averaging 25 to 30 patients being treated for COVID-19 daily, with those patients averaging eight days in the hospital.

While that is double the rate of time spent versus a non-COVID-19 related hospital visit, Schwan said measuring capacity is hard to nail down to a single number of beds available.

“On the day to day basis or hourly basis, the numbers change they fluctuate across the state. Someone may be discharging 20 patients as we speak,” said Schwan. According to Trinity Health Chief of Staff Dr. Jeffrey Sather, three percent of patients across Trinity’s service region come to them.

He said while they are prepared for a surge in patients finding bed space isn’t the issue so much as finding staff to take care of them.

“We’re scrambling now to reallocate nurses, in the system which isn’t as easy as saying ‘Ok, nurse come over here and start working’, we have to train that nurse to come work in a different area,” said Sather.

Schwan said they are bringing in outside staff from more experienced areas like New York, and they are set to arrive next week.

Schwan said a surge plan has been in place since March that outlines the course of if they were to go over the maximum capacity of patients.

He added they are monitoring the situation daily and adjusting it as needed.

Trinity health will also be revising its visitors policy due to the recent spike in cases.

Starting Tuesday Oct. 13, visiting hours will be limited to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Only one adult visitor will be allowed at a patients beside.

Movement throughout the hospital will be restricted and No one under the age of 18 will be allowed in.

Exceptions include visitors to the pediatric and infant ICU and those receiving end of life care.

Trinity also announced no one will be able to visit patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 unless they meet the following exceptions:

COVID-19 positive pediatric patients are allowed one parent or guardian visit.

Positive Maternity patients with a newborn will be allowed one support person and all visits for all end of life COVID-19 patients will require pre-approval.

