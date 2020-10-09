State, Tribal entities ensure Native Americans shouldn’t have issues at the polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voting is a fundamental right, but it hasn’t always been accessible to everyone. Now, Native American communities are overcoming past hurdles.

North Dakota tribes have experienced voting complications since 2016, following the state’s tightened restrictions on identification and physical addresses, creating barriers for many Native Americans without a state-issued ID or residential address.

Now, with that obstacle gone, Native American voter turnout could be the highest the state has seen. Tribal leaders, Indian relations, and voting rights groups weigh in.

In February, the state and the tribe settled voter ID cases and vowed to work together. That was good news for the tribes.

“We want to work together to make a unified North Dakota that has a face that represents everyone in North Dakota. That’s our job. We don’t want to be treated any better, we just want to be treated equally,” said North Dakota Native Vote member Wes Davis.

Then, in March, the coronavirus pandemic left the tribes in another tough spot, but a strong state/tribal partnership is helping Native American communities prepare to go to the polls.

“I look at it no different than going to the gas station, going to the grocery store, getting your mail, all of those things. It is essential that you go cast your vote this year,” said Indian Affairs Commission Director Scott Davis.

The Department of Transportation has been taking some of that weight off, coming to Native American reservations across the state to help residents get either a state-issued ID, tribal ID, or both.

“Having an ID shows that you have an identity, first of all. But you can actually go to the polls and vote knowing that your vote will count,” said Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith.

Over the course of this 15 minute interview, Chairman Mike Faith said he saw through the window that about five people dropped their ballot off in the Sioux County drop box.

“The drop box is open 24/7. We’re exhausting all voting options. I just want to give people the opportunity, every opportunity to vote,” said Sioux County Auditor Cassie LeCompte.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, voters need a North Dakota driver’s license, nondriver ID Card, long term care identification, or a tribal ID.

If the voter’s identification doesn’t include a residential address, then a current utility bill, bank statement, check or paycheck, or tribal government issued document would suffice.

“We want you to vote. And we want you to make a stand. And be inspired to vote for something you believe in,” said Wes Davis.

Wes said North Dakota Native Vote hopes to continue educating everyone on why their vote matters, even past election day. For more on what’s required to vote or to request an absentee ballot, go online to vote.nd.gov to get more information.

