Speaker Pelosi introduces constitutional changes on deciding whether a President is fit for his duties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is pushing for a bill that could more easily strip a sitting president of their executive duties.

Pelosi is looking towards the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president to step in for a sitting president if a majority of the president’s cabinet members and the VP find him unable to carry out his duties.

A subsection of the 25th Amendment leaves room for leeway, stating that a majority body established by law, joined by the VP, could also decide if the president is unable to do the job.

This is where Pelosi steps in.

“This is not about President Trump. He will face the judgement of the voters. But he shows the need to create a process for future presidents,” said Pelosi.

Under the legislation, a bipartisan congressional commission would be created.

Representatives from the state Democratic-NPL Party said North Dakotans are more concerned about lawmakers passing another COVID-19 relief package.

However, with Congress not in legislative session, votes in the House or Senate or other moves to advance the bill won’t be possible right now.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.