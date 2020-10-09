Somerset Court in Minot addressing COVID outbreak

MINOT, N.D. – Somerset Court retirement community in Minot recently announced that they are experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 at their facility.

According to a post on their Facebook page, as of Thursday three residents and three staff members have tested positive.

The positive residents were hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.

Facility staff have canceled all activities and asked the remaining residents to stay in their apartments until further notice.

Your News Leader reached out to leadership with Somerset Court for comment. They declined to speak on the matter at this time as they are working to determine the extent of the outbreak.

