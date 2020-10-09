Minot Public Schools to maintain in-person model, for now

MINOT, N.D. – For now, Minot Public Schools will remain in-person with an option to distance learn, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

Vollmer said that the reintegration committee had been discussing the hybrid model, but he said the data from schools in that phase are not seeing a reduced number of COVID positives.

“We believe the best thing we can do is to do everything we can for our kids in school, wear those masks, clean high contact surfaces, and just keep our focus on keeping everyone healthy,” said Vollmer.

Vollmer said the school is continuing to prepare in the case they need to switch back to full time distance learning.

