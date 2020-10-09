Advertisement

Minot Public Schools COVID-19 numbers as of Thursday

Minot Public School COVID-19 numbers
Minot Public School COVID-19 numbers(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public School Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer gave an update Thursday on the number of COVID-19 positives and people who have quarantined who work or go to school in the district.

Since school began at the end of August, 33 staff members and 43 students tested positive for the coronavirus.

In that time, 108 Minot Public School employees have quarantined, along with 673 students.

