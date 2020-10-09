Advertisement

Minot Public School board upholds locker policy amid pandemic

They started a petition which garnered more than 700 signatures.
They started a petition which garnered more than 700 signatures.(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Minot public Schools said that they will continue to uphold locker policies which prohibits the use of lockers.

Last month some parents of MPS students expressed concern over the rule after some students complained of shoulder and back pain from carrying their book bag to every class.

They started a petition which garnered more than 700 signatures.

Assistant Superintendent Kim Slotsve said they addressed the situation by sending those parents more information on how the policy will help reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19.

“That was part of our plan for safety for students which included eliminating high touch surfaces and places for students to gather,” said Slotsve.

Slotsve also said teachers have been working with students to reduce the number of items they carry in their backpacks throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot Public Schools to maintain in-person model, for now

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
For now, Minot Public Schools will remain in-person with an option to distance learn, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

News

Minot airman honored with promotion from a distance

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Darren J. Kasten from the 742nd Missile Squadron was STEP promoted to technical sergeant.

News

Man indicted federally for fentanyl seizure in Minot

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Michigan man was indicted on federal charges Friday for a having 500 grams of Fentanyl in Minot.

News

Warrant issued for woman accused hitting pedestrian and killing her

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
A warrant was issued on Friday for an 85-year-old woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and killing her near the Staybridge Suites in June.

Latest News

News

Somerset Court in Minot addressing COVID outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Somerset Court in Minot recently announced that they are experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 at their facility.

News

BPS kicks off Kids’ Kicks clothing drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
Winter is on its way and that means coat weather is near. And many kids are left without their cold weather gear. That’s why Bismarck Public Schools is holding a clothing drive for students in need.

News

BSC’s lineworker program receives $4 million investment from U.S. Department of Commerce

Updated: 2 hours ago
The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded $4 million to the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives in Mandan, to construct a new lineworker training center.

News

Helping long-term care residents vote

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Leadership at assisted living homes in the Minot area said they are encouraging their residents to vote by mail this year.

News

West Dunn firefighter injured during Thursday field fire

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
According to the West Dunn Fire Chief a firefighter was injured while battling a field fire Thursday morning.

News

Minot Public School Board approves changes to reintegration plan

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said the plan is fluid and will continue to evolve.