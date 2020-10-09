Minot Public School board upholds locker policy amid pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Minot public Schools said that they will continue to uphold locker policies which prohibits the use of lockers.

Last month some parents of MPS students expressed concern over the rule after some students complained of shoulder and back pain from carrying their book bag to every class.

They started a petition which garnered more than 700 signatures.

Assistant Superintendent Kim Slotsve said they addressed the situation by sending those parents more information on how the policy will help reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19.

“That was part of our plan for safety for students which included eliminating high touch surfaces and places for students to gather,” said Slotsve.

Slotsve also said teachers have been working with students to reduce the number of items they carry in their backpacks throughout the day.

