Advertisement

Minot Public School Board approves changes to reintegration plan

Minot Public School Board
Minot Public School Board(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Board approved a number of changes to the language in the district’s reintegration plan at Thursday night’s meeting.

Some of the changes include taking out the reference to a “no standing zone” within 25 feet of building exits.

They also changed the mask requirement during recess to a recommendation, and altered the language in the yellow phase to read  “encouraged to social distance” instead of “smaller class sizes.”

Minot Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said the plan is fluid and will continue to evolve.

“We are essentially building the plain as we are flying it all at the same time, and we’re doing the best we can so we appreciate everyone’s patience with us  and support,” said Vollmer.

Vollmer also confirmed that Minot Public Schools will be following Gov. Doug Burgum’s revised quarantine recommendation.

The recommendation states that if a person is within six feet of someone positive for COVID they will not have to be quarantined if they were both properly wearing masks.

But that rule does not apply for students who attend school on Minot Air Force Base.

“If you are a close contact you are removed regardless of mask wearing or not wearing is still effective for the base per the public health that’s on base and the base command,” said Minot Air Force Base School Board Vice President Lauren Vengels.

Vollmer said the schools are continuing to notify parents if their child is identified as a close contact and students can opt to self-monitor.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Dunn firefighter injured during Thursday field fire

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
According to the West Dunn Fire Chief a firefighter was injured while battling a field fire Thursday morning.

News

Minot Public Schools COVID-19 numbers as of Thursday

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Since school began at the end of August, 33 staff members and 43 students tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

’He was a best friend’: farmers hold special tribute for Dusty Lodoen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Farmers in North Central North Dakota all came together Thursday to honor a fellow farmer who lost his life in a tragic accident.

News

1st Time NFR Qualifier

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
In a shortened rodeo season, Anderson won nearly $44,000 which puts him 10th in the P.R.C.A. world standings.

Latest News

News

State, Tribal entities ensure Native Americans shouldn’t have issues at the polls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Voting is a fundamental right, but it hasn’t always been accessible to everyone. Now, Native American communities are overcoming past hurdles.

News

Mandan and Bismarck Public School students in grades six through ninth are moving to face-to-face instruction beginning October 19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Both districts have not yet decided when grades 10 through 12 will return fully face-to-face but they are looking at a staggered approach.

News

Bismarck Police locate suspect wanted for hitting Officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Two suspects wanted by the Bismarck Police were arrested Thursday afternoon.

News

Meet the Candidates: Rolette County Commissioner Race pt. 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
According to the West Dunn Fire Chief a firefighter was injured while battling a field fire Thursday morning.

News

Housing Authority plans to demo and rebuild on South Washington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Executive Director Dwight Barden says these complexes on South Washington are beyond repair.

News

Burgum defends 7% positive rate by comparing to other states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., changed the COVID Risk Level for 20 counties, and once again, most of them are increasing.