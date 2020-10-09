Minot Public School Board approves changes to reintegration plan

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Board approved a number of changes to the language in the district’s reintegration plan at Thursday night’s meeting.

Some of the changes include taking out the reference to a “no standing zone” within 25 feet of building exits.

They also changed the mask requirement during recess to a recommendation, and altered the language in the yellow phase to read “encouraged to social distance” instead of “smaller class sizes.”

Minot Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said the plan is fluid and will continue to evolve.

“We are essentially building the plain as we are flying it all at the same time, and we’re doing the best we can so we appreciate everyone’s patience with us and support,” said Vollmer.

Vollmer also confirmed that Minot Public Schools will be following Gov. Doug Burgum’s revised quarantine recommendation.

The recommendation states that if a person is within six feet of someone positive for COVID they will not have to be quarantined if they were both properly wearing masks.

But that rule does not apply for students who attend school on Minot Air Force Base.

“If you are a close contact you are removed regardless of mask wearing or not wearing is still effective for the base per the public health that’s on base and the base command,” said Minot Air Force Base School Board Vice President Lauren Vengels.

Vollmer said the schools are continuing to notify parents if their child is identified as a close contact and students can opt to self-monitor.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.