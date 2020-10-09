Minot airman honored with promotion from a distance

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot airman who was recently promoted is currently under quarantine, so his team surprised him with a celebration outside his hotel window.

Darren J. Kasten from the 742nd Missile Squadron was STEP promoted to technical sergeant.

His wife and son joined his team below his hotel window and called him to say congratulations.

His team said they wanted to carry on the tradition of recognizing and celebrating excellence.

