Meet the candidates: Rolette County Commissioners part 2

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – We are finishing up introducing candidates running for Rolette County Commissioner.

There are six total candidates running for three seats.

We are introducing first Donna Jay.

Jay has a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Mary Turtle, Mountain Community College program and more than 20 years of budget management experience.

If elected in office, Jay wants to address the budget for the county and find additional funding.

She also would like to see some changes with the jail.

She also would like to have the county commissioners more available to the people and the community.

“Basically, providing opportunities for the people to voice their concerns to the commissioners, directly. And I think by having it in different communities it provides those opportunities,” said Jay.

If elected, Donna Jay would be the first woman to ever hold a seat in County Commissioners in Rolette.

Your News Leader reached out to incumbent Henry LaRocque for an interview. He declined to speak.

We also reached out to Clarence Counts and was unable to get a response.

